China beefs up work resumption of industrial chains

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued a circular Thursday, stressing coordinated work resumption of industrial chains while containing the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The circular encouraged top enterprises to lead upstream and downstream companies, especially small and medium-sized firms in increasing the momentum for coordinated resumption of production.

The MIIT will sort out leading enterprises and their core business partners in the industrial chain which have not resumed production capacity, and solve the problems of the enterprises.

Key areas including materials for epidemic control, life necessities, spring plowing, products for international supply chains as well as labor-intensive industries will be addressed, said the circular.

More efforts will also be taken to analyze the impact of the epidemic on key industrial chains and introduce measures to ensure stable production of key companies and links in international industrial chains and maintain the stability of the international supply chains.