China data indicate a stronger punishment for the struggling stock markets

By David Randall, Lewis Krauskopf and April Joyner

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global equity markets are likely to continue falling on Monday after a record decline in the Chinese manufacturing and services sectors due to the outbreak of the corona virus, highlighting the massive potential economic impact of the epidemic for the rest of the world.

The outbreak has already led to massive disruptions in the industry, US stocks leading to their worst weekly sell-off since the financial crisis and dropping trillions of the market value of global stocks.

The first real impression of how much economic damage the outbreak has done so far came from China, the second largest economy in the world where the epidemic started.

China’s official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a widely observed measure of economic activity, fell to a record low in February, as data showed on Saturday, with a worrying slump in domestic and export orders and a decline in the country’s burgeoning service sector.

Investors believe the next few days will show whether the outbreak in the United States, the world’s largest economy, is accelerating, how much the US government is willing to deal with an epidemic, and what economic damage has been reported in other countries ,

“At the moment, the market is saying this is unlimited. We don’t know where the limits are and where they will peak,” said Graham Tanaka, chief investment officer at Tanaka Capital, New York.

Equity markets around the world lost approximately $ 5 trillion in value last week, measured by the MSCI All-Country Index, which includes stocks from 23 developed and 26 emerging markets.

The S&P 500 lost 11% last week and entered the correction area, while the Dow and Nasdaq also recorded their lowest weekly percentage losses since October 2008.

The February PMI for China is the first snapshot of the state of the economy since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed nearly 3,000 people in mainland China and infected approximately 80,000.

The data suggest that the economic disruption from the virus could extend to the entire first quarter of 2020, as the outbreak has led to widespread traffic restrictions and strict public health measures that have paralyzed economic activity.

Capital Economics estimates that China’s economy will shrink completely this year for the first time since at least the 1990s.

“The worst PMI for manufacturing in China in history will shock the market on Monday,” wrote ING economists.

“Covid-19 not only stopped production but also cut the production supply chain,” they said.

Investors are looking to the United States, where the outbreak and efforts to prepare for a possible spread have become political during a presidential election year.

The White House has downplayed the crisis and called high reporting a trick to hamper President Donald Trump’s efforts for a second term.

“The next line in the sand is when the cases expand in the US,” said Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio manager and strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.

Signs that Japan could cancel its 2020 Summer Olympics – after years of preparation and around $ 12 billion in investments – would be another undesirable development, Janasiewicz said.

The International Olympic Committee has said it is determined to hold the games on schedule.

Tanaka from Tanaka Capital said he is closely monitoring the US response, including whether the government has been able to procure more kits for testing for the virus.

He reduced his position in Tesla Inc stocks and sold all of his investments in the energy sector when crude oil prices fell. Despite concerns about travel demand, he continues to hold airline stocks such as JetBlue Airways Corp and Alaska Air Group Inc.

Others are looking at the government bond market, a popular destination for nervous investors. Yields on the 10-year US Treasury note, which are reversing prices, hit an all-time low on Friday.

(Reporting by David Randall, Lewis Krauskopf and April Joyner; Additional reporting by Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Christian Schmollinger)