China Eastern unveils new unlimited flight deal

Encouraged by the impressive performance of its weekend flight offerings, China Eastern Airlines on Monday launched a new product catered toward weekday flights, according to the Shanghai-based carrier.

Priced at 3,456 yuan, the new package allows users to take unlimited flights to any destination in the Chinese mainland on weekday mornings before 8am and on weekday evenings after 8pm. The package is valid for 180 days.

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak coming under control in China, the carrier had on June 18 launched a product that allows customers to redeem flights to any destination in the Chinese mainland during weekends until the end of this year.

Daily flights of China Eastern rebounded from its lowest of 200 to about 2,300 – more than 90 percent of pre-epidemic levels – as of early August.