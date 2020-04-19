China-Europe freight trains make 1,941 trips in Q1

The China-Europe freight trains made a total of 1,941 trips in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, said an official with the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The figure was increased by 15 percent from the same period last year, Zhao Jun, an official with the company, told a press conference held in Beijing Saturday.

In Q1, the China-Europe freight trains transported 174,000 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) of freight, up 18 percent year on year.

In March alone, a total of 809 trips were made by the trains, transporting 73,000 TEUs of freight, expanding by 30 percent and 36 percent, respectively, Zhao said.

On April 14, a China-Europe freight train from Wuhan, the hardest-hit city by COVID-19 in China, arrived in the western German city of Duisburg.

By far, all Chinese cities operating the trains have resumed outbound transport, according to Zhao.