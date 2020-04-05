China exported nearly four billion masks

China has sold nearly four billion masks since the beginning of March to foreign countries fighting the pandemic linked to the new coronavirus, authorities said Sunday, anxious at the same time to dispel fears about the quality of the medical equipment exported.

16,000 respirators

Despite the decline in the number of cases on its territory, Beijing has encouraged factories to increase their production of medical equipment at a time when other countries are facing a shortage. The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 65,000 people worldwide.

Since March 1, China has exported 3.86 billion masks, 37.5 million protective clothing, 16,000 respirators and 2.84 million Covid-19 detection kits to more than 50 countries. said Jin Hai, a customs official. In total, these exports are valued at 10.2 billion yuan, or 1.33 billion euros.

Some countries have however complained about the quality of medical equipment imported from China. The Netherlands announced on March 28 the recall of 600,000 masks from a cargo of 1.3 million from China because they did not meet quality standards, did not close properly on the face and had membranes (filters) not working properly. China replied that the manufacturer had “clearly stated that (the masks) were not surgical“

Spain also returned at the end of March thousands of defective detection tests sent by a Chinese company without the necessary authorizations. Chinese officials responded to press reports on the quality of Chinese medical equipment on Sunday, saying they “do not reflect the entire facts“

Different standards

“There are actually several factors, such as the fact that China has different standards and usage habits than other countries. Improper use can raise doubts about the quality“Said Jiang Fan, official with the Ministry of Commerce. These remarks echo comments made last week by Hua Chunying, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who repeatedly asked Western media not to “politicize“The question or”beat aboutAbout him.

Beijing has just tightened the regulations concerning exports of medical equipment linked to the coronavirus to require that the products meet both Chinese standards and those of the recipient countries. China has also increased testing capacity for the Covid-19 to more than four million a day, said Zhang Qi, an official from the National Administration of Medical Equipment.