China extends anti-dumping duties on optical fibers from India

China will continue to levy anti-dumping duties on imports of single-mode optical fibers from India for another five years, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

The extension will take effect from Aug. 14, the MOC said in a statement, adding that the decision was made following an expiry review launched at the request of the domestic industry in June last year.

China started to impose anti-dumping duties on imported single-mode optical fibers from India from August 2014, with tariff rates ranging from 7.4 percent to 30.6 percent, according to an MOC ruling on Aug. 13, 2014.

Single-mode optical fibers are used for manufacturing telecommunications equipment.