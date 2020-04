BEIJING (Reuters) – Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China fell 10.8% in January-March to 216.19 billion yuan ($30.62 billion) compared with a year earlier, dragged down by the coronavirus pandemic, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

That compared with an 8.6% decline in the first two months of the year.

In March alone, FDI dropped 14.1% from a year earlier.