China imports first batch of New Zealand kiwifruit in 2020

The first batch of kiwifruit imported from New Zealand arrived at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai Wednesday.

The batch consisted of over 1 million boxes of kiwifruit weighing about 4,500 tonnes, according to the Shanghai Customs.

To help the fruit reach Chinese customers as soon as possible, the customs launched green channels for inspection and lab detection.

China has become the largest single export market of New Zealand kiwifruit, of which over 65 percent is expected to be exported to China through Shanghai this year.

According to the Shanghai Customs, the overall scale of the city’s fruit imports has been gradually rebounding to its usual level since March, as the COVID-19 outbreak has been subdued.