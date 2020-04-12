China issues 6.6 bln yuan in subsidies to offset price hike amidst COVID-19

China has issued over 6.6 billion yuan (concerning 937.5 million U.S. bucks) well worth of price-linked short-lived monthly subsidies given that the COVID-19 episode to guarantee the well-being of those living in problems, the National Development and also Reform Commission (NDRC) stated Friday.

Short-lived regular monthly aids in connection with price boost have thus far completed 16.5 billion yuan, claimed NDRC official Peng Shaozong at a press conference.

To alleviate inflation-induced influence on those residing in problems, the NDRC also determined to double the temporary regular monthly aid from March to June and also increase its coverage to profit furthermore eight million people.

The main government announced on March 31 that the temporary monthly subsidy would certainly be doubled under the system of elevating social benefits pro rata with the cost boost, as component of initiatives to magnify support for the income of low-income groups amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

China’s customer rate index, a main gauge of inflation, increased 4.3 percent year on year in March, regulating from the 5.2-percent development in February, official information showed.