China lifts import ban on US poultry, related products

China announced Friday that it would lift restrictions on the import of poultry and related products from the United States, according to a statement jointly released by the General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Based on risk assessment, the statement, effective immediately, removed a series of restrictions imposed by the now-defunct General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine and the Ministry of Agriculture in 2013, 2014 and 2015.