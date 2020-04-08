China makes all-out efforts to ensure supply of key drugs against COVID-19

China has made all-out efforts to ensure the production and supply of key drugs against COVID-19, an official said Wednesday.

The country’s daily production capacity of Chloroquine Phosphate can meet the demand of 100,000 people, Cao Xuejun, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, told a press conference.

Daily production capacity of another drug, Arbidol, can meet the demand of 50,000 people. The daily production capacity of Favipiravir can meet the demand of 15,500 people, said Cao.

The country has also stepped up the production of Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) against the disease. The daily production capacities of two TCM drugs — Lianhua Qingwen Capsule and Jinhua Qinggan have reached 2 million boxes and 26,000 boxes, respectively, according to Cao.