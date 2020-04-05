China Mobile to have 300,000 5G base stations in 2020

China Mobile, one of the country’s leading telecommunications operators, will have about 300,000 5G base stations by the end of 2020 and will provide 5G commercial services in all cities above the prefecture-level in the country within the year.

It had more than 50,000 5G base stations in use in 2019 and provided 5G services in 50 cities.

China Mobile will work hard to overcome the impact of the epidemic and push forward the implementation of the 5G plus plan, to better boost social information flow, industrial transformation and upgrading, and the construction of a digital society, the company said on Friday.

China Mobile will expedite the integration of 5G into all walks of life, serve the public and expand new forms of information consumption, it said.

The company said it would deepen the application of “5G plus big data” in emergency management and public health prevention and control.

The company aims to develop 70 million 5G users this year and drive the sales of 100 million 5G terminals.