China-Mongolia border port sees over 500 China-Europe freight trains

A total of 537 China-Europe freight trains passed through the port of Erenhot in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region as of Thursday this year, according to local customs.

The customs have adopted various measures to raise efficiency and ensure the safety and stability of the freight trains amid the fight against coronavirus epidemic, said Nie Weidong, an officer with the customs.

The customs also improved the customs clearance and other services relying on the internet and other platforms.

The Erenhot Port is the largest land port on the border between China and Mongolia. It has handled 379 China-Europe freight trains in the first quarter of this year, up 19.6 percent year on year.