China-ROK cooperation demonstration zone to take shape

The State Council has approved an overall plan on establishing a demonstration zone for cooperation between China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) in Changchun, capital of northeast China’s Jilin Province, said a circular issued Monday.

Construction of the demonstration zone should proceed under the principle of high-quality development, in an effort to establish a multifaceted open cooperation structure covering industries, technologies, trade, social studies and environmental protection, the circular said.

Efforts will be made to usher in an international cooperation mechanism, a modern industrial system, a law-based, international and convenient business environment, and improved management services in the demonstration zone.

Once established, the demonstration zone will inject new vitality into the joint building of the Belt and Road Initiative and overall revitalization of the northeast region.

The Jilin provincial authority should step up guidance in this regard, improve the coordination mechanism, enact support policies and improve the planning system.

State Council departments should strengthen guidance on the construction of the demonstration zone, provide support and help address any difficulties.

The National Development and Reform Commission should follow up with the implementation of the plan, conduct timely assessments and report major issues to the State Council.