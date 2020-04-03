China says it will closely monitor coronavirus impact on foreign trade

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Monday that it will closely monitor the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak on foreign trade and actively help foreign trade firms to resume production.

There is no reason for measures that interfere with international trade yet, said MOC spokesman Gao Feng at a press conference, stressing that China is confident in and capable of winning the battle against the epidemic.

Gao hoped that other countries will join the efforts to facilitate international trade and defeat the epidemic.

The MOC has issued a circular recently to strengthen services and guarantees to foreign-funded enterprises as well as optimize investment promotion and advance the launch of foreign-invested projects.

The competitive edges that make China a magnet for foreign investment remain unchanged, Gao said.

He noted that the MOC will continue to throw its weight behind foreign firms to cope with the epidemic impact and help to tackle their problems in investment, production and operation for the next step.