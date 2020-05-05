 Press "Enter" to skip to content

China sees sharp increase of registered import, export enterprises in March

By Denis Bedoya on May 5, 2020

Chinese customs authorities recorded 26,709 new registered import and export enterprises in March, up 53.12 percent year on year, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

The GAC saw 39,442 new registered import and export enterprises in the first quarter of 2020.

The total import and export value in March increased 57.42 percent from February.

With the notable growth in March, the number of the registered enterprises and the import and export value is gradually recovering to the normal level before the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.

