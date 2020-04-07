China steps up support for work resumption in free trade zones

China’s trade promotion agencies have taken a string of measures to help enterprises in pilot free trade zones return to work, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

Commercial, legal and trade promotion services were provided by 11 free trade service agencies to companies in pilot free trade zones to facilitate their work resumption, said the CCPIT.

Agencies in the provinces of Zhejiang, Guangdong and Sichuan and the municipalities of Tianjin and Shanghai assisted nearly 200 firms to obtain force majeure certificates, covering a total contract value around 27 billion yuan (about 3.81 billion U.S. dollars) to help companies avoid penalties for not being able to meet contractual obligations amid the epidemic outbreak.

Over 100 firms in Zhejiang, Guangdong and Sichuan, as well as Shanghai, Tianjin and Chongqing received remote consulting services on intellectual property rights, while 600 companies were provided with legal services, according to the CCPIT.

Local trade promotion agencies also assisted firms in the export of epidemic prevention and control supplies and production certification.