China suspends Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug over findings at U.S. plant

(Reuters) – China has suspended sale, import and use of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Co’s cancer drug, Abraxane, the U.S. drugmaker’s China marketing partner said on Wednesday.
The suspension by China National Medical Products Administration is based on inspection findings at Bristol-Myers’ contract manufacturing facility in the United States, partner Beigene Ltd said.
Beigene and Bristol-Myers were working to restore supply as soon as possible, said the China-based drugmaker, which signed an agreement with Bristol-Myers’ Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) unit in 2017 to market and distribute Abraxane.
Along with remediation efforts, Bristol-Myers has applied for approval to source its supply of Abraxane for the China market from an alternative manufacturing facility, Beigene said.