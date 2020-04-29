China takes steps to ensure export quality of epidemic prevention supplies

China has taken measures to strengthen quality control over exports of medical supplies, winning support from home and abroad, an official with the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Sunday.

The ministry has been working with other government departments to crack down on exports of counterfeit and shoddy products and other behaviors that disrupt the market and export order, Li Xingqian, director of foreign trade department under the MOC, told a news briefing.

As of Saturday, 74 countries and regions and six international organizations had inked procurement contracts on 192 batches of medical supplies worth 1.41 billion U.S. dollars with China.

China’s exports of epidemic prevention supplies have been rising significantly in recent months. Customs data showed that the value of such exports has hit 55 billion yuan (about 7.77 billion U.S. dollars) since last month.

The Chinese government has always been providing assistance to the international community in various forms to fight against the coronavirus epidemic, Li said, while pledging more efforts to ensure the export quality of epidemic prevention materials.