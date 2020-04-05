China to ensure power supply in battle against epidemic

China will step up efforts to secure the power supply of medical institutions, quarantine areas and firms making or transporting medical supplies to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to an official circular.

Power suppliers should take a raft of measures, such as equipping emergency power sources and strengthening electrical maintenance, to provide special support for important users, said a circular issued by the National Energy Administration.

The administration also requires stricter management for power safety. Power grid enterprises should guarantee the reserve capacity and reinforce inspections of key power stations.

Meanwhile, local authorities are required to guide power-related enterprises to resume work and production with measures to prevent accidents, said the circular.