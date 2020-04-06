China to ensure workplace safety as production resumes amid epidemic

China will take measures to identify workplace safety hazards and strengthen precautions to effectively curb major accidents, the country’s authorities said Monday.

Measures must be taken to guarantee safety, the Office of the Work Safety Commission under the State Council and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) noted in a video conference, stressing learning lessons from the hotel collapse in east China’s Fujian Province on Saturday.

With safety measures for work resumption strictly implemented, differentiated supervision should be in place for different areas and categories, said an MEM official.

Efforts must be made to ensure the absolute safety of epidemic-related sites, including hospitals and quarantine sites, said the official.

The ministry also required efforts to prevent and control security risks of key regions and industries, with solid precautionary measures taken to prevent major accidents and disasters.

Rescue teams at all levels are also required to strengthen their emergency responses, according to the MEM.