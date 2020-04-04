China to expand imports for battle against epidemic: MOC

China will expand imports of medical supplies and basic goods to ensure domestic supply, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

More efforts will be made in coordination and communication to increase imports of medical supplies and raw materials for production, said a circular unveiled by the MOC on Tuesday.

The country will actively use imports to increase the supply of meat and other farm produce in the domestic market, the circular said.

The circular required local authorities to give full play to the advantages of new business forms in foreign trade and expand imports based on local conditions to win the battle against the epidemic.

The MOC, with joint efforts of relevant business associations, has been providing information services for foreign suppliers and domestic importers.

Information on 51 medical suppliers or supply channels in 14 countries and regions has been provided to local commerce departments, the circular said.