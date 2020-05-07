China to launch national campaign to boost employment of university graduates

A national campaign to boost the employment and entrepreneurship of Chinese university graduates will be launched from May to August, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday.

During the campaign, jointly implemented by the MOE and five other departments and units, measures including expanding enrollment for higher education and creating more jobs at the grassroots level will be carried out.

The ministry has arranged to expand postgraduate enrollment by nearly 190,000 this year. In addition, over 400,000 graduates will be recruited as teachers of kindergartens, primary and secondary schools.

Relevant departments are urged to implement preferential policies to encourage small, medium-sized and micro enterprises to recruit more college graduates.