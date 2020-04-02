China to lower transportation costs for foreign trade enterprises

China will temporarily lower the transportation costs for import and export enterprises, as part of efforts to fast-track work resumption and keep the foreign trade sector afloat amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Port construction fees levied on importers and exporters will be waived from March 1 to June 30, said a circular jointly released by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport Monday.

Relevant enterprises will also see their oil pollution damage compensation halved during the period.

Fees that have already been paid can be refunded or deducted, said the circular.