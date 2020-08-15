China to pilot digital currency

China will pilot digital renminbi (RMB) in some selected regions across the country, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

According to a circular posted on the ministry’s website, digital RMB will be piloted in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and some eligible locations in midwestern China.

The People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, will draw up related policies and measures. The cities of Shenzhen, Chengdu and Suzhou, as well as Xiongan New Area, will assist in the pilot run, which will, as appropriate, be expanded to other regions of China, the circular said.