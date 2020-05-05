China to tighten quality control on anti-epidemic supplies

China will enhance efforts to strengthen quality control over anti-epidemic supplies and safeguard the market order amid the fight against COVID-19, said the country’s top-quality watchdog.

Stricter measures should be taken to crack down on illegal acts related to anti-epidemic supplies including hoarding, price gouging, as well as producing or selling fake and inferior products, said a teleconference held Wednesday by the State Administration for Market Regulation and six other departments.

The country will step up supervision for all categories of anti-epidemic supplies and raw materials, including masks, protective suits, ventilators, infrared thermometers and testing kits, said the conference.

The conference also stressed the coordination of domestic and international markets and efforts to ensure the quality and order of medical supplies exports.

Market regulators will continue to deal a swift and strong blow to illegal behaviors while optimizing services for market entities, said the conference.