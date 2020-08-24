China unveils world’s first self-driving tram

The world’s first self-driving energy-storage tram that can be used in airport mass rapid transit, or MRT system, has rolled off the production line of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co Ltd.

This high-energy super-capacitor tram has seven carriages and can carry maximum of 500 passengers. Adopting innovative self-driving technology, it can charge completely within 30 seconds, and run five kilometers, with maximum speed of 70 km/h.

The tram will be used at the Kunming Changshui International Airport, said Nie Wenbin, general manager of the research and development department of Urban Rail System under CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co Ltd.