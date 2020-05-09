China-US agreement escapes “Corona origin” battle

<div id = “firstBodyDiv” data-bind-html-content-type = “article” data-bind-html-compile = “article.body” data-first-article-body = “

The ministry said that this understanding took place during a phone conversation Friday morning between Chinese Vice Prime Minister Liu He, who led trade negotiations with the United States, and each of the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthouse and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchen.

The Chinese announcement comes as the escalation chapters between the United States and China continue, as Beijing and Washington are blaming accusations and increasing their differences over the Corona virus.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that a quarter of a million people have died since what happened in Wuhan, China, and called on the Chinese government to fulfill its obligation to assist the international community in efforts to avoid more loss of life from the epidemic.

The US State Department spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagos, indicated that Washington was sure that the Coruna virus had originated in China, calling on Beijing to share information on it.

Beijing, on the other hand, stressed that the US Secretary of State is contradicting himself in his criticism of the epidemic, stressing its rejection of international attempts to politicize the Corona issue.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that it supports the efforts of the World Health Organization to investigate the origin of the virus, noting that the enemy facing the United States is the Coruna virus, not China.

