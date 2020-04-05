China vows industrial development of biogas in new guideline

China unveiled a guideline on developing the biogas industry to expand its energy supply and better protect the environment.

The goal for the country’s annual biogas output is set at over 10 billion cubic meters by 2025, and over 20 billion cubic meters by 2030, according to the guideline jointly released by the National Energy Administration and nine other central departments.

The guideline called for establishing an industrial system that enables the gathering of raw materials and the processing and consumption of biogas within a close radius.

Biogas will be incorporated into clean winter heating for northern areas, as well as development plans of governments at all levels, according to the guideline.

Other measures to support the industry’s growth include prioritizing the use of biogas, favorable tax plans and electricity charges, as well as a quota system for green energy sources.

Biogas is a type of clean and renewable natural gas produced from organic waste including straw, livestock manure and kitchen waste that can help curb pollution by replacing coal and producing eco-friendly fertilizers.