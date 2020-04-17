China won’t restrict exports of anti-coronavirus supplies

China has not and will not restrict exports of supplies needed to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, a Chinese commerce official said Thursday.

While ensuring the quality of the supplies, the country has taken measures to speed up customs clearance to facilitate exports of such products, Gao Feng, spokesperson at the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), told a press conference.

The country has rolled out multi-pronged measures to ensure the quality and order of medical supplies exports to better aid the global battle against COVID-19, Gao said, adding that the MOC will work with other departments to enhance the crackdown against counterfeit and shoddy products.

In a move to strengthen quality control, the country required exporters of medical products including coronavirus testing kits, medical face masks, protective suits, ventilators and infrared thermometers to provide extra documentation when they go through customs clearance.