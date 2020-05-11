China’s auto market rebounds in April as work resumption quickens

China’s auto production and sales rebounded in April thanks to a slew of government stimulus measures and the accelerating restoration of business activities, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday.

Automobile sales increased by 4.4 percent year on year to 2.07 million units last month, ending a contraction streak over the past 21 months.

Output hit 2.1 million units, up 2.3 percent year on year, the data showed.

During the first four months, China’s auto production and sales came in at 5.6 million units and 5.76 million units, down 33.4 percent and 31.1 percent year on year, respectively.

Output and sales of commercial cars both hit a monthly record high in April, climbing 31.3 percent and 31.6 percent year on year to 514,000 units and 534,000 units, respectively.

Last month, the output of new energy vehicles slid 22.1 percent year on year, while the sales dropped 26.5 percent, said the CAAM.

Expansion in the auto market in April could be attributed to accelerating the restoration of business activities, the CAAM noted, saying that dwindling COVID-19 cases in the country and government stimulus measures facilitated industry recovery.