China’s coal-rich province cuts 18.95 mln tonnes of capacity in 2019

North China’s Shanxi Province reduced its coal production capacity by 18.95 million tonnes by closing 18 coal mines in 2019.

As the coal-rich province seeks greener growth, over the past four years, the province has cut nearly 116 million tonnes of coal production capacity by shutting down 106 coal mines.

Shanxi plans to close all its coal mines with an annual output of fewer than 600,000 tonnes by the end of 2020, when the annual output of a single coal enterprise should be more than 3 million tonnes, through mergers and reorganization.

The advanced coal production capacity in Shanxi has increased to 68 percent of its total coal capacity.