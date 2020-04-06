China’s daily mask output exceeds 70 million units: ministry

China’s daily output of masks topped 76 million units as of Tuesday, 7.8 times the figure reported on Feb. 1, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Thursday.

As of Tuesday, the daily production capacity of masks in China more than tripled from Feb. 1 to over 72 million units, basically meeting the demand, the NDRC said.

Over 30 million medical masks were produced per day in the country while its daily production capacity reached 32 million units, data showed.

China has swung into full gear in mask production as demand surged after the novel coronavirus outbreak, with measures rolled out to prioritize the smooth operation of mask producers and support technological upgrading in the sector to increase production.