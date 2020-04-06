China’s electronic information manufacturing expands in 2019

China’s electronic information manufacturing sector saw steady expansion last year, official data showed.

In 2019, China’s electronic information manufacturing industry’s designated scale increased 9.3 percent in added value year on year, down 3.8 percentage points from a year ago, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Companies above designated size in 2019 saw their revenue expand 4.5 percent year on year, MIIT data showed.

Profits in the sector went up 3.1 percent while the operating costs rose 4.2 percent compared with the same period a year ago.

In 2019, the sector saw its fixed asset investment up 16.8 percent year on year, 0.2 percentage points faster than a year earlier, MIIT data showed.

In breakdown, communications equipment manufacturing continued its growth momentum in 2019, with the operating revenue and total profits climbing 4.3 percent and 27.9 percent year on year, respectively.

The MIIT data also showed that the operating revenue of the computer manufacturing industry rose 3.9 percent year on year in 2019, with a 2.6-percent rise in its profits