China’s export container shipping index climbs in January

China’s container transport for export purposes saw an overall increase in January, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) rose 10.3 percent month on month to stand at 927.91 last month, up from an average of 823.53 in 2019, said the SSE.

The freight rates of all routes were raised, buoying the container transport market last month.

The sub-indices for the Persian Gulf/Red Sea and Mediterranean routes led the increase, soaring by 31.4 percent and 30.6 percent, respectively.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 20 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.