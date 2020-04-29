China’s futures industry invests 382 mln yuan in poverty eradication

China’s futures companies had invested 382 million yuan (about 54.57 million U.S. dollars) to help with the country’s poverty eradication efforts as of March, according to the China Futures Association.

Despite the novel coronavirus epidemic, the futures companies quickened the pace to pitch in the battle against poverty during the first quarter.

The entire industry signed 18 assistance agreements with poverty-stricken areas during the period. It pumped 13.95 million yuan in the fight against poverty, surpassing 12.17 million yuan registered in the fourth quarter of last year.

To support the country’s epidemic prevention and control, the futures industry has donated nearly 90 million yuan so far.

Through financial derivatives, some futures companies and their risk-management subsidiaries also helped solve problems such as raw material procurement difficulty for agricultural and brick-and-mortar enterprises.