China’s home appliance sector reports steady growth in 2019

China’s home appliance industry grew steadily last year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed.

Total revenue of home appliance companies hit 1.6 trillion yuan (about 226 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, up 4.3 percent year on year, according to the MIIT.

The sector’s profit surged 10.9 percent year on year to reach 133.87 billion yuan in 2019, MIIT data showed.

In 2019, China’s output of refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines reported year-on-year growth of 8.1 percent, 6.5 percent and 9.8 percent, respectively.

To further boost home appliance consumption, China has introduced incentives to support consumers to replace old home appliances and electronics with greener and smarter alternatives.