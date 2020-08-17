China’s Hubei launches regular air cargo route linking Wuhan with Dallas, Los Angeles

A new, scheduled air cargo route linking Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei province and U.S. cities of Dallas and Los Angeles, was launched on Sunday.

An all-cargo flight carrying 110 tonnes of exported auto parts and electronic products took off at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport at 12:05 p.m. Sunday for Dallas.

It is the third regular, intercontinental air cargo route opened by the airport, and the only all-cargo flight to Dallas in China. After arriving in Dallas, the aircraft will continue to fly to Los Angeles.

Using a Boeing 747 freighter, three flights are scheduled to operate every week. The exported cargos, mainly consisting of electronic products, mechanical components and cross-border e-commerce commodities, are expected to be transported to major U.S. cities.

The opening of the route will further enhance the airport’s port functions, support Wuhan in building an air logistics hub as well as attract the global electronics industry to the city, according to the Hubei Airports Group.

By the end of July, the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport had operated international air freight lines linking 30 destinations overseas, including Liege, Chicago, Manila and Singapore.