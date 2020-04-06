China’s intelligent speaker market posts explosive growth in 2019

China’s intelligent speaker market saw an explosive growth last year with shipments more than doubling from a year earlier, according to the global market intelligence firm International Data Corporation.

China’s shipments of intelligent speakers hit 45.89 million in 2019, surging 109.7 percent year on year. In the fourth quarter alone, shipments jumped 22.5 percent year on year to 13.08 million.

Amazon and Google were the top two brands in the global intelligent speaker market in 2019. Due to more affordable product prices, indigenous brands such as Baidu, Alibaba and Xiaomi caught up, with their market shares reaching 10.6 percent, 9.8 percent, and 8.4 percent, respectively.

Weighed down by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), shipments are expected to retreat 25.8 percent during the first quarter, but will rise 9.8 percent for the whole year, the firm said.