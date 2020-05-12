China’s largest rock tunnel boring machine delivered

China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. has delivered the country’s largest hard rock tunnel boring machine, which will be commissioned in the construction of a water diversion project in Yunnan Province.

The Zhengzhou-headquartered equipment manufacturer said its independently developed machine named “Yunling” has a tunneling diameter of 9.83 meters.

The machine is 235 meters long and weighs about 2,050 tonnes. It is equipped with geological prediction and harmful gas detection devices and an emergency shelter in case of accidents such as rock bursts, geological deformations and fault fractures.

The company has secured the largest market share in China since 2012, and topped the world in 2017 and 2018 in terms of shield tunneling machine production and sales volume.

The company has exported its products to 20 countries and regions including Italy, Denmark, Singapore, Australia and Algeria.