China’s light industry sees profits up over 10%

China’s light industry posted steady expansion during the first 10 months of the year with profits jumping 10.03% year on year, an industry group said Wednesday.

The industry’s profits stood at 1.01 trillion yuan (about US$144.3 billion) during the period, Zhang Chonghe, head of the China National Light Industry Council, said at a press conference.

Revenues amounted to 16.05 trillion yuan, up 3.89% year on year.

The industry has intensified efforts to innovate and build brands while pushing for the integration of informatization and industrialization in recent years, Zhang said.

The council will continue to line up with international standards, promote product quality rating system, and encourage companies to increase inputs in research and development, Zhang said.