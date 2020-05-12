China’s major shale gas field sees breakthrough in output

14 SHARES Share Tweet

The Fuling shale gas field in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality has produced more than 30 billion cubic meters of shale gas, according to the branch at the gas field of Sinopec, China’s largest oil refiner.

The gas field produces about 17 million cubic meters of gas each day, which can meet the demand of 34 million households.

Since the beginning of this year, the gas field has transported 2.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas to provinces and cities along the Yangtze River economic belt.

China has made breakthroughs in shale gas exploration both in capacity and drilling techniques, making it one of the top shale gas suppliers in the world.