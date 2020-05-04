 Press "Enter" to skip to content

China’s ‘new third board’ sees lower weekly turnover

By Denis Bedoya on May 4, 2020

China’s National Equities Exchange and Quotations, also known as the “new third board,” saw lower turnover in the past week.

From April 27 to April 30, turnover on the board fell 15.21 percent from the previous trading week to 2.8 billion yuan (about 396.6 million U.S. dollars).

As of Thursday, the board had 8,626 listed firms and a total turnover of 32.6 billion yuan this year.

The exchange was launched in early 2013 to supplement the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges to serve small- and medium-sized enterprises.

It is seen as an easier financing channel for small businesses, with low costs and simple listing procedures.

