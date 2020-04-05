China’s non-ferrous metal output grows 3.9 pct

China’s production of 10 major non-ferrous metals expanded 3.92 percent year-on-year to 53.31 million tonnes in the first 11 months of 2019, according to an industry group.

The pace of growth slowed from a rise of 4.6 percent registered in the January-October period, according to data from the China Non-ferrous Metals Industry Association.

The 10 major non-ferrous metals are copper, aluminum, lead, zinc, nickel, tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

Production of electrolytic aluminum, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of the total output, was down 0.58 percent from one year earlier to 32.13 million tonnes in the first 11 months.

The output of copper and lead surged 10.82 percent and 16.59 percent to 8.88 million tonnes and 5.2 million tonnes respectively during the period.

In November alone, the combined output of the 10 metals reached 5.11 million tonnes, up 4 percent from one year earlier.