China’s rail freight volume rises in January-April

11 SHARES Share Tweet

China’s rail freight volume, an indicator of broad economic activity, rose slightly in the first four months of the year, a sign of recovery from the COVID-19 shock amid continuous efforts to contain the epidemic.

The country’s state-operated railways carried a total of 1.09 billion tonnes of freight during the January-April period, up 2.4% year on year, according to data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

In April alone, the railways transported 267 million tonnes of cargo, an increase of 0.2% from one year earlier.

This came after data showed the country’s manufacturing sector continued to expand in April as the resumption of work and production accelerated. The purchasing managers’ index for China’s manufacturing sector stood at 50.8 in April, above the boom-bust line of 50 for the second consecutive month.

State-operated railways handle the majority of the country’s rail freight traffic. Apart from state-operated railways, China also has rail lines operated by local governments and enterprises.