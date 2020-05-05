China’s service trade deficit narrows in March

11 SHARES Share Tweet

China recorded a service trade deficit of 101.8 billion yuan (14.34 billion U.S. dollars) in March, narrowing from the 226.6-billion-yuan deficit for January-February, data showed Thursday.

Income from trade in services totaled 140.7 billion yuan last month, while expenditure was 242.6 billion yuan, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The country’s international goods and services trade surplus stood at 97 billion yuan, reversing a deficit of 262.6 billion yuan in the first two months.

The country had a surplus of 198.8 billion yuan in the trade of goods last month, compared with a deficit of 36.1 billion yuan during the January-February period.