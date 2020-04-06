China’s wearable devices shipment reports strong growth in Q4

China saw fast growth of wearable devices shipments in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019, an industrial report showed.

Makers of wearable devices in the country shipped 27.61 million units in Q4 last year, up 25.2 percent year on year, according to a report from global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

Shipment of basic wearable devices, which do not support third-party apps, registered a 22.1-percent expansion year on year, while smart ones rose 40 percent in the last four months of 2019.

Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 4 maintained its shipments in Q4, and its earphones notched robust year-on-year expansion, the report said.

Huawei sustained its strong shipment growth during the period, with its watch products gaining great popularity in the market, while Apple’s headphones also posted robust increase as promotions boosted its year-end sales.

In 2019, shipment of wearable devices in China rose 37.1 percent year on year to 99.24 million units, data from the IDC showed.