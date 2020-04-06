China’s Yunnan to reduce number of coal mines

Southwest China’s Yunnan Province will cap the number of its coal mines at 200 to avoid coal mine accidents and ensure the safety of people and property, according to a press conference held by the information office of the provincial government Monday.

The layout of Yunnan’s coal industry mainly centers in the cities of Qujing and Zhaotong and the Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, said sources with the provincial energy bureau.

All the coal mines with an annual output under 300,000 tonnes will be shut down. The coal production capacity of a single coal enterprise shall not be less than 3 million tonnes per year and the number of coal enterprises in the province shall be kept within 20 to 30, according to the press conference.

Coal mines with poor resource conditions and those located in nature reserves and drinking water source protection areas shall be closed, according to the press conference.