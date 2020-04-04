Chinese car maker BYD unveils “blade battery”

China’s leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD unveiled a new blade-shaped battery on March 29 in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, which is expected to solve battery-related safety hazards in electric vehicles.

This new type of battery has been rolled off its production line in Chongqing Municipality and will be used in the Han pure electric vehicle, the company’s flagship sedan model slated for launch this June.

The company also said that compared with traditional batteries, the blade battery pack could increase space utilization by 50 percent due to its long and thin shape.

At the press conference, the blade battery successfully passed nail penetration tests, a type of safety testing recognized in the industry as the most stringent testing method for the safety of batteries.

BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu said that electric vehicles equipped with the blade battery would be far less likely to catch fire.