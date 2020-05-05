Chinese dairy giant Yili builds new production base

12 SHARES Share Tweet

Chinese dairy giant Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. has started construction on a high-end organic dairy production base in Hinggan League of north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Yili said Saturday that it began on Friday to build 20 large-scale demonstration ranches and an intelligent factory for high-end organic dairy products with a daily fresh milk processing capacity of 4,000 tonnes.

The project, with a total investment of 30 billion yuan (about 4.25 billion U.S. dollars), is expected to create about 60,000 jobs.

It will also stimulate local industries like farming, breeding, feed processing, logistics and packaging.

The company generated total operating revenue of 90.2 billion yuan in 2019, up 13.4 percent year on year.